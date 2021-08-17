File Photo by: Talia Frenkel/American Red Cross.

American Red Cross needs volunteers with the busy season approaching for disasters including hurricanes, wildfires or tsunamis.

“We’re preparing for a potentially busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region. “We’ve already experienced a devastating wildfire on Hawaiʻi Island, and we are still in the thick of hurricane season. We know these disasters can happen quickly and need to have more local volunteers to be prepared!”

Volunteers are needed to support disaster shelters with reception, registration, dormitory work, information collection and compassionate care for clients.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse).

Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both worker and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open congregate shelters. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the Disaster Action Team responder may be just the thing for you.

Last year, the Pacific Islands Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 677 people after 123 home fires and other disasters.

If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please contact our local chapter online at www.redcross.org/hawaii or by calling 808-734-2101