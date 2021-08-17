Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea Welcomes Maui Hands

August 17, 2021, 7:58 AM HST
PC: Maui Hands

Maui Hands, the local art gallery representing Hawaii’s fine artists, artisans, and jewelers opened its newest location at The Shops at Wailea. With this fourth location, Maui Hands continues to share the original work of Hawaiian artists across the island.

“It is our absolute pleasure to welcome Maui Hands to The Shops at Wailea. We share in their commitment to cast light upon the fine work of our local Hawaiian artists,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea.

Maui Hands has been showcasing the work of more than 300 Hawaiian artists since 1992. At the new gallery at The Shops at Wailea, guests can expect to find an interesting and eclectic mix of original paintings, glassworks, wooden sculptures, ceramics and photography by local art masters. Unique souvenirs and gift items are also available.

Renowned Hawaiian artists including painter Avi Kiriaty, wood panelist Christine Halton, landscape artist John Ensign, printmaker/painter Linda Whittemore, abstract artist Ron Smith, and oil painter Steve Rinaldi will be featured throughout the gallery.

“We are thrilled to bring Maui Hands to The Shops at Wailea and expand our reach on South Maui,” said Panna Cappelli, Owner of Maui Hands. “Having a presence at The Shops will help us connect with more art enthusiasts as we exhibit inspiring pieces by our local creative talent.”

The 1,461-square foot art gallery is located on the second floor of The Shops’ Middle Valley across from ABC Stores and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

