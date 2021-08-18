Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 6-8 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:58 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:17 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:48 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, increasing to

around 20 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The above normal south swell will continue to subside through Thursday. A swell generated by Hurricane Linda will be spreading westward across the island waters later today through Thursday. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.