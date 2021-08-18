Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
8-12
7-10
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 12:56 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:58 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:17 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:48 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, increasing to

                            around 20 mph in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 01:34 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The above normal south swell will continue to subside through Thursday. A swell generated by Hurricane Linda will be spreading westward across the island waters later today through Thursday. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
