By Wendy Osher

Leialiʻi fire. (8.19.21) VC: @3dmaui on Instagram

6 Acres Burned, West Maui Fire 80% Contained, Honoapiʻilani Alternating Traffic

UPDATE: (3:38 p.m. 8.19.21)

A brush fire in West Maui has burned six acres and is now 80% contained according to fire officials. The fire started at around 2:15 p.m. in an area of brush north of the Lahaina Civic Center and mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway, above Hanakaʻōʻō “Canoe” Beach Park.

Responding units include the Maui Fire Department’s Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, Engine 11, Tanker 14, Air 1 helicopter, and Battalion Chief 6. The crews are also assisted by a privately owned dozer and tanker.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing and crews will be conducting mop-up operations to further secure the perimeter of this fire.

As of 3:13 p.m., the southbound lanes of the Honoapiʻilani Highway had reopened for alternating traffic.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Current conditions are clear with winds blowing at 5-10 mph.







































ROAD PARTIALLY OPEN

UPDATE: (3:13 p.m. 8.19.21)

As of 3:13 p.m., Southbound lanes are open. MPD will be alternating traffic.

EVACUATION/HONOAPIILANI CLOSURE DUE TO FIRE:

UPDATE: (2:16 p.m. 8.19.21)

Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed at Leialiʻi Parkway due to a brush fire. Hanakaʻōʻō “Canoe” Beach and Wahikuli Wayside Park are being evacuated.

Multiple fire units are and emergency response units are on scene.

*Stay with us for updates, which will be posted as they become available.