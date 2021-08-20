West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 69. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

North Shore

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 68 to 74 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 83 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 83 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 61 to 72. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 68 to 74 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy trade wind conditions will persist through Saturday with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. The latest forecast from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center depicts Tropical Storm Linda becoming a post-tropical remnant low this morning, then approaching and moving through the area from east to west Sunday through Monday. Impacts could include heavy rainfall and strong winds, especially if the remnant low moves through or south of any of the islands. A return to a more typical trade wind pattern is expected Tuesday through midweek.

Discussion

A mostly dry and stable trade wind pattern is anticipated through Saturday with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations (best shower chances overnight through the morning periods). Breezy easterly trades will hold today, then back to the north over the eastern end of the state and northeast for the western end Saturday through Saturday night as the remnant low associated with former Hurricane Linda approaches from the east.

The latest forecast from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center has the remnant low over or around the eastern end of the state Sunday, then the western end Sunday night through Monday. As stated above, impacts associated with this feature will highly depend on the track as it moves through. If the low passes the islands to the north, expect lighter winds and limited rainfall accumulations. A track through or south of any of the islands would result in a wetter and windier pattern. Flash flooding and damaging winds can’t be ruled out if this latter scenario were to unfold. Confidence in the details will continue to increase as we head into the weekend.

A return to a more typical trade wind pattern is expected Tuesday through midweek as the remnant low continues westward and away from the area.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds under a high pressure ridge aloft will keep a typical trade wind weather pattern across the region into Saturday. Mostly VFR conditions will prevail over all islands. Brief periods of showers are forecast mainly along windward and mountain slopes with isolated MVFR conditions possible. The Kona (western) slopes of the Big Island will also see afternoon to early evening clouds and showers.

AIRMET Tango in effect for low level moderate turbulence due to breezy trades. Moderate turbulence over and south through west of all island mountains below 080.

Marine

High pressure far north of area will generate moderate to locally strong trade winds through tonight. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the typically windy zones around Maui County and the Big Island until 6 AM HST Saturday. The wind and wave forecast for this weekend will highly depend on the track of the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Linda as they pass just north of the islands.

The current south swell will continue to slowly decline over the next couple of days. A series of small, moderate-period south swells will prevent surf from going flat into early next week.

The easterly swell from Linda will maintain moderate surf along east facing shores through the weekend. Surf heights may approach advisory levels for the eastern half of the island chain late Saturday and Sunday, before reaching the western half Sunday through Sunday night. There is still much uncertainty whether large wind waves will develop as the remnants of Linda approach the island chain due to potential changes in its track.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!