Maui Business

Robotics Teams Invited to Apply for 2021 FIRST Robotics Grant

August 20, 2021, 12:50 PM HST
* Updated August 20, 12:51 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Eligible student robotics teams in Maui and Honolulu counties are invited to apply for The Bayer Fund’s 2021 FIRST Robotics Grant program. Open to FIRST Robotics Competition, FIRST Tech Challenge, FIRST Lego League Challenge, and FIRST Lego League Explore teams, the program offers grants ranging from $500 to $3,000 per team to inspire and nurture students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math.

The grant application period closes on Sept. 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CT. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.fund.bayer.us/grant/2016/8/15/first-robotics-program; use the invitation code 21FIRST. For questions, contact: [email protected]

Established in 2015, the Bayer Fund’s FIRST Robotics Grant program seeks to assist Hawaiʻi students in elementary through high school grade levels. The mission of the grant program is to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build the skills needed, inspire innovation, and foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1UPDATE: 6 Acres Burned, West Maui Fire 80% Contained, Honoapiʻilani OPEN 2Aug. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 752 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 4 Deaths (O‘ahu & Kaua‘i) 3Las Vegas Man Pulled Unresponsive from High Surf at Keawakapu 4Teachers’ Union Demands Safety for Students Amid Rising Cases 5Brown Water Advisory for South Shores of Maui 6Aug. 18, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 647 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 2 Deaths