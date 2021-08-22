Maui Arts & Entertainment
Art Workshops with Local Artist Noble Richardson, Aug. 28 and 29
The Maui Educational Talent Search (ETS) program hosts three art workshops for Maui County students in grades 6-12, with locally renowned artist Noble Richardson. These workshops will be held on Aug. 28 and 29 and are free.
Call 808-984-3723 or email at [email protected] to reserve a spot.
“This is a great opportunity for students to practice their artistic skills and form part of a transformation of the health building at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus,” said organizers.
