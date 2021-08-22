Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 22, 2021. May they rest in peace.

July 5, 1934 – Aug. 12, 2021

Librado A. Casio, 87

Librado A. Casio of Kahului, Hawai‘i peacefully passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Parparia, Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines on July 5, 1934 to the late Gervacio Casio and Christina Aquino. He retired as a Construction Laborer for Fong’s Construction.

Librado A. Casio is survived by his wife, Mersedes Casio; daughters Ermilinda (Leonard) Paet, Vilma Casio-Dickenson; son, William (Joan) Casio; grandchildren, Tisha Paet, Jessica (Kai) Rozet, Emery Casio, and Karessa Dickenson; great grandchildren, Tidus Paet-Vegas, Alizeh Casio, Kameo Rozet, Kalena Rozet, and Kaiewa Rozet;. Siblings of Librado, Artemio (Celedonia) Casio and Revelina Villalba.

Mahalo to Maui Memorial Medical Center and Hospice Maui for their excellent services.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Family viewing at 8 a.m., public viewing at 9 a.m., Service Mass at 11 a.m. followed by Burial at Maui Memorial Park 12:30 p.m.

July 12, 1933 – July 30, 2021

Mona Lydia Entet Voeller from Kaneohe, 88, passed away on July 30, 2021 in Hilo, Hawai‘i at Hale Anuenue Hilo,Hi. Born in Honolulu, T.H Hawai‘i, she was a Homemaker and worked at Liberty house, and Ethel’s Ala moana. She was also in an active member of Ladies Alter Rosary Society of St. Anne’s Kaneohe.

Service will be held at Hawai‘i Memorial Park- Kāne‘ohe, Hawai‘i on Sept. 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

She is survived by her sons, Rusty Voeller, Kalani Voeller, Mark Voeller, Scott Voeller, Ekela Voeller; daughters, Tracy Voeller, Lei Voeller; sister, Joann Rodrigues; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Nov. 22, 1949 – Aug. 1, 2021

Sharmane Hi’ilani Holokai, 71, of Kula, Maui, passed away on Aug. 1, 2021, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 22, 1949, in Honolulu.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary with sharing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; services will begin at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Sharmane was a Heavy Equipment Operator at Fong’s & Goodfellow Construction. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Baclig. She is survived by her children, Charmaine “Lani” (Cathy) Hatori-Crowell, Noah (Cassey Arcilla) Holokai, George “Chad” Buckowski (deceased); grandchildren, Kupono Holokai, Chad-Elliott (Vanessa Bonilla) Nishihara and great grandkids, Nainoa, Bella, Kaleohano Nishihara; granddaughter, Kawenaleialoha (Moke Feliciano) Chun and great grandkids, Mykalino, Pili, Makanamakamai; granddaughter, Kamalani (CJ Muller) Chun; and great grandkids, Kulia, Kaiolohia; Hanai Daughter, Wende DeCambra; siblings, Cookie Josiah, Sharolyn & Sharon Kana’e, Vernon, James, Steven, Faith “Sweetie” & Lovena “Verna” Mahelona, Phyllis “Buddy” Antonio, Rogerlene “Nani” Akana; nieces, nephews and Church of God family.

Shawn Moki Tavares

Dec. 9, 1961 – Aug. 10, 2021

Shawn passed away unexpectedly while diving in Maui’s off-shore waters on Aug. 10, 2021.

He was a proud boarder and graduate of Lahainaluna High School (‘79), attended the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, and earned his Pharmacy degree from Oregon State University. Shawn worked for many years as a Pharmacist on Maui before retiring. He spent the last five years as a Safety and Security Officer at the Four Seasons Resort Maui and the Makena Beach and Golf Club.

Shawn was an accomplished athlete and played high school and college football. He enjoyed the outdoors, teaching his boys to fish and hunt his Grandad’s favorite spots. When not working, he found great joy in working in his yard in Kula with his loyal Pippen and Kolohe Girl by his side. He will be forever remembered for his kind heart, gentle soul and his delightfully irreverent sense of humor, as he saw the world in his own special way.

He is survived by his beloved wife, partner and best friend Ihilani (Michelle), sons Shawn Kaniela (Cortney) and Spencer Alika (RaeAnne), parents Faith and Jim DeBuhr, and grandchildren Sariah, Torri and Shawn Kaikoa Keahi-Tavares.

A private farewell and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tami Noelani Cockett (Manuel)

Aug. 4, 1967 – Aug. 11, 2021

Tami Noelani Cockett, age 54, of Wailuku, Maui finished the race and has gone home to be with her Lord. She earned her angel wings on Aug. 11, 2021. She was born on Aug. 4, 1967 in Wai’anae, Hawai’i. She graduated from Maui High School with the Class of 1985. She was a sales associate with C.S. WO & Sons, LTD, Homeworld Maui.

She is survived by her spouse, Benjamin A.K. “Benny” Cockett Sr, her son, Benjamin (Waikululani) Cockett Jr of Wai’ehu, Maui & Kalama’ula, Moloka’i, her daughter, Sasha (Keoni) Tabon of Wai’ehu, Maui and four grandchildren: ‘Ekolu, Rose, Keisha & Sophie.

Brother, Hayden Manuel of Honolulu; sisters, Lisa (Richard) Garcia of Wailuku, Maui, DeeDee L. Manuel of Kahului, Maui.

Brothers-in-law, Lawrence “Mackie” Cockett III of Hana, Maui, Patrick (Dawn) Cockett of Wailuku, Maui, Byron (Linda) Cockett of Honolulu, O’ahu, Sister-in-law, Jackie Sacapanio of Wailuku, Maui.

She is predeceased in death by her parents, Carlos Mahi & Florence Iwalani Manuel and brother, Carlos Mahi Manuel Jr.

Father and Mother-in-law Lawrence “Duna” Makahinu and Helen Pu Cockett, Sister-in-law Beverly “Cookie” Cockett, and Brother-in-Law Major Sheldon Cockett. She is blessed with many Uncles, Aunties, Nieces, Nephews and friends.

Visitations will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului, Maui with family from 8-9 a.m.; public from 9-10:30 a.m.; service 10:45-11:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Park. Aloha attire and mask(s) are requested by the family.

Sina Pi’o Laga’aia Asiata Church (Pi’o)

Nov. 11, 1948 – Aug. 13, 2021

Sina P. Church, 72, of Kailua Kona, passed away on August 13, 2021.

She was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Fa’a’ala, Savai’i.

Daughter of Kiliata Asiata & Tereise Leatigaga Luamanuvae Robertson

She is survived by spouse Roger; sons Tafale Lopa (Martha) of Manteca, California, Julian (Ali’itasi) Church of Fontana, California; Corneille (Cori) Church of Amarillo, Texas; Iese (Landy) Uli of Riverside, California; daughter Jenny (Cardinal) Liufau of Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i; brother Iotama (Olita) Pi’o of New Zealand; and 14 grandchildren. Private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo Chapel with burial to follow at Kona Memorial Park.

Oct. 7, 1945 – Aug. 3, 2021

Pamela Leolani Garcia, 75, of Kea‘au, Hawai‘i, passed away on Aug. 3, 2021. Born in Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her son, Alfred (Hattie) Seals III of Puna, HI; daughter, Laurie Ann Seals of Reno, NV; brothers, Lloyd Braun of Kaua‘i, HI, Roger Braun of Kaua‘i, HI, sister, Kathy Ishii of Kaua‘i, HI; eight grandchildren; nine grandchildren.

May 11, 1937 – Aug. 6, 2021

Ronald Eldon Bachman 84, passed away, surrounded by love ones, at his home on August 6, 2021. Born in Hoolehua, Molokai, he was a retired wildlife biologist beginning his long career with the Territory of Hawai‘i Department of Fish & Game after completing college at Oregon State University. Ron was well known for his sense of humor, love for his family and friends and deep passion for the conversations of Hawai‘i’s most important natural and cultural resourses. He was an avid outdoorsman. Ron also served with the Hawai‘i Army National Guard.

Drive-thru visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 85 Kalo Street in Hilo. Face mask and social distancing required.

Ron is survived by his children, Diana Awaa of Makawao and Randall Bachman of Hilo; nieces, aunts, cousins, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Robert Stanley Brath

Feb. 16, 1944 – July 21, 2021

Robert Stanley Brath

Age: 77

Lahaina Residence

Born: 02/16/1944

Death: 07/21/2021

Birthplace: Oregon

Occupation: Dentist

Service Date: 09/07/2021 Tuesday

5-9 p.m. at Norman’s Mortuary

Service over Urn