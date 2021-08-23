Maui News

Maui County Real Property Tax Payment Deadline is Today

August 23, 2021, 7:08 AM HST
The deadline for the first installment of Maui County real property tax payments for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 is today, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or agents servicing the accounts. Property owners who have not received a real property tax bill should contact Maui County’s Department of Finance immediately. Non-receipt of a tax bill will not prevent assessment of penalties and/or interest charges due to late payments.

Real property taxpayers who fail to pay the first installment due in full by Aug. 23, 2021 will be assessed a 10% penalty and 1% interest on the unpaid balance, assessed monthly, until paid.

For more information, visit: www.mauipropertytax.com or phone 1-808-270-7697 on Maui; Lānaʻi residents may call the toll-free number 1-800-272-0125, ext.  7697; Molokaʻi residents may call the toll-free number 1-800-272-0117, ext 7697.

PAYMENT OPTIONS

Pay online:           www.mauicounty.gov/rptpayments

Or by phone:       1 (844) 471-7326
                             (Both options will incur a convenience fee)

Pay by mail:        County of Maui 
                             Real Property Tax Collections 
                             PO Box 29760, Honolulu, HI 96820-2160

Pay in-person:    County of Maui Service Center
                             Department of Finance-Treasury Payment Center
                             110 ‘Ala’ihi Street, Suite 108, Kahului, HI 96732
                             (Monday-Friday, 8 am to 4 pm; closed holidays)

By bank wire:      Please call (808) 270-7697 for instructions

