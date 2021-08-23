A Maui Ocean Center naturalist shares information on the Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center announced rates and guidelines for schools wanting to visit for a field trip, applicable now through May 27, 2022.

Through its ongoing initiative mālama kekahi I kekahi (to take care of eachother), Maui Ocean Center provides kindergarten through 12th-grade students access to marine education through field trip rates.

State of Hawaiʻi public or private school reservations are available Monday through Friday (except holidays) at a reservation time of 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. For the health and well-being of guests, the maximum group size is 56 total students and chaperones to adhere to park capacity guidelines. Out-of-state schools may schedule reservation times between 1 and 3 p.m., with a required ratio of one chaperone per eight students.

PC: Maui Ocean Center

“Experiential learning offers the opportunity for students to encounter, explore and engage with relevant in-class content, in what might be the closest to an authentic setting,” said General Manager Tapani Vuori. “By providing access to our schools, we connect students to real-world experiences, encouraging curiosity and critical thinking skills. We create enthusiasm for the protection of our oceans and its inhabitants, along with exciting career aspirations,” said Vuori.

Hawaiʻi student general admission rates are $5 per student inclusive. Entry for teachers and chaperones are complimentary based on the required ratio of 1:8 teacher/chaperone to students. Additional chaperones are $10 each inclusive. This rate includes the Humpbacks of Hawaiʻi Sphere Experience and a digital group photograph courtesy of Maui Ocean Center and Magic Memories photography. Exclusive Marine Naturalist Guided Tours are optional, and students may bring their own snacks or lunches to Nalu Lawn.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schools are encouraged to make reservations quickly as the MOC only permits one school per day, and available dates fill up fast. Contact Maui Ocean Center’s dedicated School Field Trip Coordinator, Frances Anakalea, Monday through Friday (except holidays), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at [email protected], or 808-270-7075.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Detailed information and required forms for review and signature are available online at mauioceancenter.com/host-events/schools, including a comprehensive School Field Trip Planning Guide, Student Behavior Contract, Chaperone Agreement, and Park Map. Supplemental online Teacher resources include Ocean Education Classroom videos, Ocean Aloha marine conservation education program, and student activity sheets. Out-of-state public and private school rates are also available at mauioceancenter.com/host-events/schools.

Maui Ocean Center also supports Maui County students ages 4 to 12 by encouraging new savings accounts for their future through HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union. Nā Hoa Kai kamaʻāina active and new members can have their children complete a Maui Ocean Center Keiki Petroglyph Activity to redeem this special offer. Simply take the stamped Keiki Petroglyph Activity to HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union in Kahului or Kīhei, open a $5 savings account, and Maui Ocean Center will match it with $5 for a total of $10. For details, terms, and conditions, visit mauioceancenter.com/membership.