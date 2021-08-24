Maui News
VIDEO: Morning Accident in Waikapū
TRAFFIC ADVISORY (7:53 a.m. 8.24.21): Cleanup underway on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Waikapū near the Maui Tropical Plantation following a motor vehicle accident reported at around 7:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up in the Wailuku-bound direction past the golf course.
