Disney+ original series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” PC: Disney

Set in modern-day Hawai‘i, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Mapuana Makia. PC: Disney

Also starring in the series is Mapuana Makia, who was born and raised in Kīhei, Maui. She will play Noelani Nakayama, one of Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha’s colleagues at the hospital.

Makia has worked as an Actor, Dialect coach and Assistant to the Director for the film “Finding ‘Ohana.” She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre from Hawaiʻi Pacific University.

Another familiar face is Alex Aiono, who plays “Walter Taumata.” The Phoenix born/Los Angeles based musician and actor, was also in Netflix’s “Finding ‘Ohana.”

Guiding Lahela (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins) who’s also her supervisor at the hospital.

Also on the journey are Lahela’s doting father Benny (Jason Scott Lee) who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai (Matthew Sato), her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick (Wes Tian), her best friend Steph (Emma Meisel), her surfer crush Walter (Alex Aiono) and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng), Charles (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) and Noelani (Mapuana Makia).

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, “Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha,” was recently seen as lead in Disney’s family superhero film “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”

Peyton is most well known for playing the title character on Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack.” She also recurs on the Disney animated series “The Lion Guard” and appeared on the first season of ABC’s “Stumptown.” Her other past TV credits include a recurring role on Showtime’s “Shameless.”