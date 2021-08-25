Maui Arts & Entertainment

Familiar Faces in “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 8 on Disney+

August 25, 2021, 12:39 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Disney+ original series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” PC: Disney

Set in modern-day Hawai‘i, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Mapuana Makia. PC: Disney

Also starring in the series is Mapuana Makia, who was born and raised in Kīhei, Maui. She will play Noelani Nakayama, one of Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha’s colleagues at the hospital.

Makia has worked as an Actor, Dialect coach and Assistant to the Director for the film “Finding ‘Ohana.” She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre from Hawaiʻi Pacific University. 

Another familiar face is Alex Aiono, who plays “Walter Taumata.” The Phoenix born/Los Angeles based musician and actor, was also in Netflix’s “Finding ‘Ohana.”

Guiding Lahela (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins) who’s also her supervisor at the hospital.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Also on the journey are Lahela’s doting father Benny (Jason Scott Lee) who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai (Matthew Sato), her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick (Wes Tian), her best friend Steph (Emma Meisel), her surfer crush Walter (Alex Aiono) and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng), Charles (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) and Noelani (Mapuana Makia).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, “Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha,” was recently seen as lead in Disney’s family superhero film “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”

Peyton is most well known for playing the title character on Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack.” She also recurs on the Disney animated series “The Lion Guard” and appeared on the first season of ABC’s “Stumptown.” Her other past TV credits include a recurring role on Showtime’s “Shameless.”

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Maui Mayor Asks for Voluntary 21 Day Rest from Non-Essential Activity 2Hawaiʻi Gov. Ige Urges Travelers to Refrain From Non-Essential Travel to End of October 3Aug. 24, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 565 New Cases in Hawai‘i, Maui has 38 Hospitalized 4Visitor to Maui Cited for Lifting Turtle Out of Water 5Ige: Lockdown is an Option, but There’s No “Magic Number” to Trigger Implementation 6Police Recover Body of Unresponsive Male Along Shoreline at Olowalu, Maui