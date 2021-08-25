Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 25, 2021

August 25, 2021, 6:05 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:48 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:44 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:38 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:21 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores for the next 7 days. East shore surf should hold close to seasonal levels through Thursday, lower slightly Friday, then hold at much below normal levels Saturday through early next week. Along south facing shores, several small southerly swells are expected during the next 7 days. The largest of the swells is forecast to move through over the weekend, boosting south shore surf close to the summertime average. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
