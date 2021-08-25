Maui Surf Forecast for August 25, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores for the next 7 days. East shore surf should hold close to seasonal levels through Thursday, lower slightly Friday, then hold at much below normal levels Saturday through early next week. Along south facing shores, several small southerly swells are expected during the next 7 days. The largest of the swells is forecast to move through over the weekend, boosting south shore surf close to the summertime average.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com