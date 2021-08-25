Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:48 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:44 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:38 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:21 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores for the next 7 days. East shore surf should hold close to seasonal levels through Thursday, lower slightly Friday, then hold at much below normal levels Saturday through early next week. Along south facing shores, several small southerly swells are expected during the next 7 days. The largest of the swells is forecast to move through over the weekend, boosting south shore surf close to the summertime average.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.