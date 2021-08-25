A public online hearing will be held June 9 regarding proposed rule changes for the Maui Firing Range at Ukumehame. Facebook photo.

New rules for the Ukumehame Firing Range have been finalized and certified, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The new rules provide a section that allows for lease agreements at the firing range. Other amendments were updates and housekeeping provisions.

The new rules were discussed during a June 9 community meeting held with BlueJeans video conferencing. Interested persons were able to submit data, views, arguments or other testimony on the proposed rules orally or in writing at the online public hearing. The department reviewed all testimony received and refined the rules.

To see the new department rules please visit the county website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/1480/Department-Rules.

For general questions regarding the application of the rules, contact the Permits & Enforcement Section at 808-270-7389 or [email protected]