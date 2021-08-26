Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:21 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:09 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:25 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:55 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Background south swells will keep south shore surf from going flat over the next few days. A slightly larger south swell over the weekend may boost surf by a foot or two. East shore surf will likely drop somewhat the next several days as the overall trade wind flow weakens. No other significant swells are expected through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.