Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 29, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Bernadine Maio

Sept. 16, 1947 – Aug. 17, 2021C

Bernadine Luana Maio, 73

Born in Wailuku, Maui. She was a homemaker. Survived by siblings: Henry Maio Jr. (Miki), Fannie Huapala Sibayan (Adrian), Claude Allen “Gilly” Maio, Corey Hanaike (Reiko), Huaaloha Hopfe (Kainoa) and brother in law James “Jimmy” Ito.

Predeceased by parents Henry and Fannie Maio; siblings: Patricia Puanani Ito, Myrtle Leialoha Maio, Bernadette Lehua Maio, and nephew Jamie Kaluna Ito.

Bernadine has 14 nieces and nephews, 14 grand nieces and nephews along with three great grandnephews.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

Ua paio aku au i ka paio maikai, ua hoopau ae nei au i ka holo ana, ua hoopaa no hoi au i ka manaoio: Ma keia hope aku, e waiho mai ana no’u he lei o ka pono, ka mea a ka Haku a ka Lunakanawai hoo pono e haawi mai ai ia’u i kela la; aole hoi ia’u wale no, aka, I ka poe a pau i makemake i kona ikea ana mai.

2 Timothy 4:7-8 Holy Bible KJV

2 Timoteo 4:7-8 Baibala Hemolele

Veronica Burgos Basioa

Oct. 18, 1926 – Aug. 16, 2021

Veronica Burgos Basioa, 94, of Kīhei, Maui, passed away on Aug. 16, 2021, under the care of Hospice Maui surrounded by family. She was born on Oct. 18, 1926, in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; family visitation from 5 p.m.; public 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; service starts at 6 p.m.; visitation will continue until 9 p.m.

Service will also be held on Oʻahu with burial to follow at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Veronica was a retired civil service worker. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Selona Basioa. She is survived by her children, Alfredo Basioa, Charlene Basioa, Daniel (Marilou) Basioa; five grandchildren, Alfred Jr., Bonnie, Lawrence, Darren (Skyler), Rachel; four great grandchildren, Hi’ilani, Kilohoku, Kaia, Finn; and nieces and nephews.

Henry Utrillo

Dec. 12, 1948 – Aug. 5, 2021

Tupou Talifolau

April 21, 1953 – Aug. 10, 2021

Malcolm Isamu Oshiro

Nov. 6, 1938 – Aug. 11, 2021

Malcolm Isamu Oshiro, age 82, of Waikapū, Maui, passed away on Aug. 11, 2021, under hospice care. He was the youngest and last surviving member of parents George Ushi and June Kameyo Yonamine Oshiro’s family.

Born on Nov. 6, 1938, he served in the US Army from Oct. 1957 to April 1962 as a welder. Returning to Maui, he worked for Wailuku Sugar Company until it closed in Feb. 1979. He then worked at Maui Land and Pine as a machinist until retiring in March 2001. After retirement, he worked part-time taking care of the Wailuku Jodo Mission’s church along with the grounds for its Central Maui apartments. He also served as a board member for the Wailuku Jodo Mission.

Malcolm is survived by his daughter Mavis (Frankie) Nakahashi, sons Miles and Sheldon. He leaves behind six grandchildren and sisters-in-law Mieko Oshiro and Irene Oshiro.

Services will be held on Aug. 30, 2021, at Ballard Mortuary. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with a service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at the Makawao Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wailuku Jodo Mission is appreciated.

The family wishes to thank Hospice Maui for providing Malcolm with the most outstanding care that he received both at home and in their hale.

Oct. 5, 1939 – Aug. 17, 2021

Roland Lorenzo Lucero, 81, of Hilo, Hawaiʻi, peacefully and naturally passed on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center in Hilo, Hawaiʻi where he resided. Ballard Family Mortuary in Hilo is handling cremation and welcome your visit to his online memorial page.

A family online memorial service and remembrance will likely be held at a future date. Roland was born on Oct. 5 in Kahuku, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. His late parents Juan M. Lucero and Hilda Salazar raised eleven children (six boys, five girls), Roland being the eldest. He met his wife, La Verne Luana Lucero in Hilo and together raised three children.

Roland retired as a certified journey-worker welder with Hilo Coast Processing Co. on Hawaiʻi Island. He also worked for Mauna Kea Agribusiness on Hawaiʻi and Pioneer Mill on Maui. He bowled on Oʻahu and for the ILWU, Fil-Am and Hawaiian Bowling Clubs of Hilo. He enjoyed fishing the coastlines of Hilo Bay. He learned the art of mending his own fishing nets from his wife’s grandfather, the late Harry Gordon Lincoln of Hilo. Roland was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses together with his wife in Oct. 1991, after many years of studying the Bible became a member of the Waiakea Congregation in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Roland came to grow and know his God, Jehovah (Ps. 83:18) serving zealously, remaining steadfast and faithful until his last breath of life. He is undoubtedly sealed in God’s memory until the day of his resurrection as promised in God’s Word (Rev. 21:3-4). Roland is survived by his wife, La Verne; his children: Verland Kalei Lucero, Hilo; Shelby-Lynn Malia Lucero, OR; Lehua Nani (Blane) Maebo, Hilo; Ron (Sharon) Lucero, AK; Loren Lucero, Selina (Timmy) Pinto, Oʻahu; Rita (Chris) Fairless, CA; Renee Otani (hanai), Hilo; his siblings: Roberta Conley, Hau’ula; John (Clarise) Lucero, UT; Gene (Anna) Lucero, Kahala, Oahu; Rudy Lucero, Wahiawa; Rosanna (Jerry) Sezar, CA; Glenn (Cheryl) Lucero, Kapolei; Lynell (Mike) Damate, Sunset Oʻahu; his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Traditional expressions of condolences may be sent to the family in care of:

La Verne L. Lucero at 314 Andrews Ave.; Hilo, HI 96720.

Jacqueline Kiyomi Tanaka

June 23, 1990 – Aug. 18, 2021

Jacqueline Kiyomi Tanaka, 31 of Lahaina, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on June 23, 1990 and graduated from Lahainaluna HS, Class of 2008. Jacki was a PBX Operator at the Westin Nanea.

She is survived by her fiancé, Mack Palau and her daughters, Teige, Ty and Tamiko; parents, James and Cynthia Tanaka; grandma, Clarita Clarion; sister, Tiffany (Manny) Montiel; nieces, Tayana and Tia Faiva; and nephews, Mateo and Micah.

Predeceased by great grandparents, Kiyoshi and Fusako Tanaka; great grandparents, Lucio and Modesta Domingo; grandpa, Norman Tanaka Sr; and grandpa, Reynaldo Clarion.

Jacki will be remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and sense of humor.

A drive-thru service for Jacqueline will be open to the public and held at Ballard Family Mortuary located at 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732 on Sept. 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Ballard Family Mortuary has requested as precaution and for the safety of everyone, all who attend are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. We kindly ask to please refrain from hugging and hand shaking.

A special thank you to the team of ICU Doctors and nurses at MMMC. Most especially to Janet and Henson who went above and beyond the call of duty. Mahalo and Aloha, The Tanaka, Clarion, Palau ʻOhana.