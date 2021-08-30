The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is soliciting applications for a new Homestead Community Grant that aids Native Hawaiian families living on Hawaiian Homestead lands. Photo Courtesy: OHA

The Homestead Community Development Corporation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations, has been awarded $127,000 from the national intermediary, Credit Builder Alliance.

Competitive funding awards were made by CBA to community development financial institutions in States and tribal areas around the country. HCDC will direct the CBA investment to consumer products on or near Hawaiian Home Lands in all four counties in Hawaiʻi.

“This is an important investment in consumer loan and financial services we provide to waitlist and homestead families,” said Vaipuarii Tapiero-Kight, a loan fund program manager at Hawaiian Lending & Investments, an HCDC initiative. “We appreciate the inclusion of Hawaiians and our trust land communities by CBA.”

HCDC and its HLI initiative will combine the CBA capital with other intermediary investments received to continue to bring loans and grants directly into homestead communities and to waitlist beneficiaries. The CBA funds will be deployed, for example, to clear traffic tickets, purchase used vehicles, add comfort sheds or solar water systems, repair credit scores, improve food security and other consumer type purposes.

“We so appreciate the CBA dedication to opening access to capital by underserved communities, including Native and tribal areas like ours,” said Iwalani McBrayer, HCDC Board chairperson. “CBA has been a great partner over the last 2 years in growing our ability to serve our families statewide.”

HCDC launched its Native CDFI initiative in 2019 for Hawaiian Home Land beneficiaries, and within 2 years has raised over $1.5 million dollars in grant and loan capital and millions more in mortgage capital for the waitlist.

“We partner with funding sources like CBA, but also fellow nonprofit loan funds in Hawaii and nationally,” said Faisha Solomon, HCDC Deputy Director. “Most important to our work, are the important thought leaders elected to their respective Homestead Associations in every corner of our land trust. These unique leaders are frankly the most knowledgeable experts on the needs of our people on Hawaiian Home Lands, and definitely, families waiting for a homestead award are very important to our team.”

For more information about loan and grant opportunities that advance the prosperity and well-being on Hawaiian Home Lands, contact [email protected]