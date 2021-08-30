Crime Statistics

Visitor Arrested for Alleged Quarantine Violation, Assault Against a Maui Police Officer

August 30, 2021
A 22-year-old California man was arrested on Maui on Thursday for alleged violation of rules and orders relating to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say that upon arrival from Oakland on Aug. 26, Saronte Mccoy did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Mccoy was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident; however, while at the cellblock, police say Mccoy “became physically combative and assaulted an officer who was escorting him into his cell.”

Mccoy was then additionally arrested for first degree assault against a police officer.

As a result of the altercation, the officer suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Mccoy remained in police custody at last report with bail set at $2,000.

