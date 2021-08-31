The County Charter Commission will continue its review of proposed Charter amendments as it takes up proposals to change the way the County Council is elected at its next meeting Thursday (Sept.2) at 9 am.

On the table are a pair of proposals to change the election process from the current one in which all voters can vote for Council Members in all nine districts, to a system of multi-district electoral pods. In contrast there is also a proposal for a system of equally proportioned single-member districts. Also under consideration will be a proposal to change the council election system from the current system to a “rank-choice” system (Theme A.)

The commission may also take up proposals to change the County’s current budgetary process (Theme D) and the topic of Ethics (Theme E), if time allows.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the meeting will be held online via Bluejeans. The Commission has scheduled a series of meetings to review the large number of proposals it has received for possible charter amendments. Testimony can be offered at each meeting.

The Commission will receive testimony on the subject matters on its agenda as it moves from one “theme” to the next. It will receive public testimony via video or by telephone before the Commission takes up the different themes. Written testimony can be sent at any time.

The Charter Commission wants to hear your thoughts on these, and other, important topics concerning Maui County government. To offer recommendations visit https://mauicounty.checkboxonline.com/amendments. The public is also encouraged to send written testimony via email to [email protected]

For more information and to join the meeting via BlueJeans follow the link on the Charter Commission website http://www.mauicounty.gov/CharterCommission.