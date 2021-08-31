For the second time in less than a week, and the ninth time this year, Maui Police officers administered NARCAN (naloxone) on a patient exhibiting symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose.

The latest incident was reported at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at a home in Wailuku.

Officers administered three doses of NARCAN (naloxone) nasal spray, and medic personnel administered one dose, successfully reviving the male patient. The individual was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment.

This comes after a separate report of a suspected opioid overdose incident was reported on Thursday, Aug. 26, at a home in Pāʻia. In that incident, police also administered NARCAN.