Maui police arrested three teens on Tuesday afternoon, in response to a report of multiple gunshots heard coming form an overgrown grass area near 1333 Maui Lani Parkway in Kahului.

The incident was reported at around 12:40 p.m.

Officers from Wailuku Patrol, Wailuku Patrol Community Policing, Traffic Division, and Juvenile Crime Prevention Divisions responded and formed a perimeter while other officers made their way through the brush area.

Three juvenile males, ages 15, 15, and 16, were eventually located, detained, and taken into police custody.

The parents of the three juveniles were notified and informed of the circumstances.

A police investigation revealed that one of the 15-year-olds was in possession of a modified handgun that discharges blank rounds and narcotics. Further investigation revealed the presence of a second modified gun that was left at the scene, which investigators were able to recover.

Two males (a 15- and a 16-year-old) were each arrested and charged for Reckless Endangering in the First Degree.

The other 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with: first degree reckless endangering, place to keep firearm, place to keep ammunition, use of a firearm in a felony drug offense, first degree promotion of a harmful drug, unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, third degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

Family Court was apprised of the investigation and authorized the release of the juveniles to their parents.

The investigation is currently ongoing and active.