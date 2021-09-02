Maui Surf Forecast for September 02, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, long period south swell filling in from today through Saturday will be reinforced by small, medium period south and low period southeast swells the next several days. These swells will maintain near seasonal south facing shore surf through the holiday weekend. A series of small, medium to slightly longer period south swells will arrive Labor Day and hold through most of next week. Strengthened trades over and upstream of the chain the next few days will boost the short period wind wave swell. This will pick up east facing shore surf by another foot or two into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com