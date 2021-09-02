Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:56 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:52 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:55 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period south swell filling in from today through Saturday will be reinforced by small, medium period south and low period southeast swells the next several days. These swells will maintain near seasonal south facing shore surf through the holiday weekend. A series of small, medium to slightly longer period south swells will arrive Labor Day and hold through most of next week. Strengthened trades over and upstream of the chain the next few days will boost the short period wind wave swell. This will pick up east facing shore surf by another foot or two into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.