Maui Surf Forecast for September 02, 2021

September 2, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 12:58 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:56 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:52 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:55 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, long period south swell filling in from today through Saturday will be reinforced by small, medium period south and low period southeast swells the next several days. These swells will maintain near seasonal south facing shore surf through the holiday weekend. A series of small, medium to slightly longer period south swells will arrive Labor Day and hold through most of next week. Strengthened trades over and upstream of the chain the next few days will boost the short period wind wave swell. This will pick up east facing shore surf by another foot or two into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
