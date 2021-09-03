Maui News

UPDATE: Kīhei Brush Fire Contained, 1.5 Acres Burned Near Līloa Drive

September 3, 2021, 2:35 PM HST
* Updated September 3, 5:48 PM
Kīhei fire. (Sept. 3, 2021) PC: John O’Leary

Update: 4:31 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021

Piʻikea Avenue is OPEN; however, Līloa Drive is CLOSED from the round-a-bout to the Kīhei Wailea Medical Center.

Update: 3:38 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021

A brush fire in Kīhei is now contained at 1.5 acres, according to an update provided by Maui Fire officials.

The fire was first repotted earlier this afternoon in an area of brush near the Piʻikea Avenue and Līloa Drive intersection.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to the scene, including Engine 6, Engine 10, Engine 14, Tanker 14, Ladder 14, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, and Battalion Chief 1. The Department’s Air 1 helicopter was also used for air support as crews battled the blaze under shifting winds with gusts of up to 30 mph.

Mop-up operations were already underway at around 3:30 p.m.

Video Credit: Lucas Zarro. *If you have photos or video of news happening on Maui, send them to us at [email protected]

Leeward areas of Maui and Molokaʻi are currently under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.

Previous Post:

Maui fire crews are currently on the scene of a brush fire in South Maui. As of 12:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, Maui police have initiated a road closure of Līloa Drive between Piʻikea Avenue and Kauhaʻa Street.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

