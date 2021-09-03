Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

REST OF TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 05:55 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A mix of small, long to short period, south and southeast swells will fill in over the next several days. These swells will maintain near seasonal south facing shore surf through the holiday weekend. Another series of small, medium to slightly longer period south swells will arrive Labor Day and hold through most of next week. Moderate, short period surf along east facing shores will hold through Saturday before gradually subsiding through the rest of the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.