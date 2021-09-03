Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 03, 2021

September 3, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







REST OF TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 05:55 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A mix of small, long to short period, south and southeast swells will fill in over the next several days. These swells will maintain near seasonal south facing shore surf through the holiday weekend. Another series of small, medium to slightly longer period south swells will arrive Labor Day and hold through most of next week. Moderate, short period surf along east facing shores will hold through Saturday before gradually subsiding through the rest of the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Sept. 2, 2021 COVID-19 Update: *1,068 New Cases in Hawai‘i (Includes Backlog), 4 Deaths  2Amala Place Clean-Up to Begin This Month  3Hawai‘i Land Trust Receives Donation from Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos  4Sept. 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: *455 New Cases in Hawai‘i (Partial Count), 13 Deaths  5Hawai‘i Labor Dept. Announces End of All Federal Pandemic UI & Assistance Programs  6Three Teens Arrested After Gunshots Heard From Overgrown Grass at Maui Lani