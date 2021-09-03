Maui News
SUV Crashes Into Building Striking Two Car Wash Employees on Maui
September 3, 2021, 12:41 PM HST
Two people were hospitalized after a motor vehicle accident in Wailuku on Thursday afternoon in which an SUV crashed into a building, striking two employees of a car wash business.
The incident was reported at 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2021, at Maui Soft Cloth Car Wash, located at 51 Waiʻale Road.
Both victims were transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.
Police say the operator of the SUV did not report any injuries.
A preliminary investigation reveals the operator of the SUV did not display any signs of impairment.
The investigation is ongoing.
