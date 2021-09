Maui police responded to two burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and 15 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Aug. 22-28, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 33% from the week before when three incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 25% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 12% from the week before when 17 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

2 Burglaries

Kāʻanapali:

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 10:37 a.m.: 2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy., Kāʻanapali at Whaler’s Village. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Pāʻia:

Thursday, Aug. 26, 8:09 a.m.: 500 block of Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia. Residential, forced entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Monday, Aug. 23, 4:25 p.m.: 2000 block of Maui Veterans Hwy., Kahului. Ford, white.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Aug. 22, 8:21 a.m.: 100 block of Lanakila, Kīhei. Ford, grey.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 5:45 p.m.: 1279 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Azeka Mauka. Volkswagen, silver.

Lahaina:

Thursday, Aug. 26, 9:53 p.m.: Launiupoko Beach Park, Lahaina at Launiupoko Makai Parking. Toyota, gold.

Māʻalaea:

Sunday, Aug. 22, 8:48 a.m.: 11 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Rd., Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Harbor. General Motors Corp., black.

Pāʻia:

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 11:01 a.m.: 1-100 Luna Ln., Pāʻia. Toyota, white.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pukalani:

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 9:32 a.m.: 2700 block of ʻIolani St., Pukalani. Toyota, black.

Friday, Aug. 27, 3:28 p.m.: 2800 block of Kalialani Cir., Pukalani. Ford, gold.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Waiheʻe:

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2:25 p.m.: 10700 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe at Waiheʻe Ridge Trail. Jeep, silver.

15 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Monday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.: E Kuiaha Rd., Hāna Hwy., Haʻikū. Nissan, black.

Kahului:

Monday, Aug. 23, 8:36 p.m.: 1 Lānui Cir., Kahului at Kahului Airport. Chevrolet, black.

Kīhei:

Monday, Aug. 23, 11:54 a.m.: 100 block of Mehani Cir., Kīhei. Zhejiang, red.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 10:31 a.m.: 800 block of S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei. Icebear, pink.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 3:33 a.m.: 100 block of Uwapo Rd., Kīhei. YN, black.

Kula:

Thursday, Aug. 26, 4:44 p.m.: 1-100 Ka Dr., Kula. Ford, light blue.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pāʻia:

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1:38 a.m.: 701 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia at Kūʻau Mart. Toyota, green.

Māʻalaea:

Sunday, Aug. 22, 9:47 a.m.: 50 Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea at Milowai Resort. Toyota, black.

Pukalani:

Sunday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m.: 1-100 Pukalani St., Pukalani. Toyota, white.

Monday, Aug. 23, 10:22 a.m.: 2800 block of Liholani St., Pukalani. Mercedez-Benz, white.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 3:42 p.m.: 1-100 Pukalani St., Pukalani. Toyota, red.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 8:19 a.m.: 2700 block of Kamelani Loop, Pukalani. Nissan, silver.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2:42 p.m.: 800 block of Olowalu Village Rd., Lahaina. Toyota, tan.

Wailuku: