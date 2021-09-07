Naeomi Paa poses for a photo with mom, Jan, after receiving her certificate of completion of the Teen Financial Literacy Workshop on June 18 outside the MEO Wailuku offices. The Teen Financial Literacy Workshop, put on by MEO’s Business Development Center, is one of the more than 40 diverse programs offered by the nonprofit agency that spans rental/mortgage assistance to the Head Start preschool program for low-income families. Courtesy of MEO.

Maui Economic Opportunity and Maui United Way were selected as Charity of the Year finalists in the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for the Great West and Pacific region, which recognizes integrity and ethical business practices.

The Charity of the Year winner for the region will be announced Oct. 28. There are 19 finalists in the charity division with registered 501(c)(3) organizations – including Maui nonprofits MEO and Maui United Way.

“A Torch Award is the most prestigious honor BBB can present to exceptional organizations for their dedication to integrity and ethical business practices,” said the BBB in the Torch Award announcement released Wednesday.

“MEO is honored to be in the running for the Charity of the Year Torch Award,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “MEO strictly follows financial best practices and is regularly audited by government funders as part of receiving funds. Integrity and transparency are cornerstones of the fiscal operation of MEO.”

For more information about MEO programs and assistance, call 808-243-4306, email [email protected] or go to the website meoinc.org.