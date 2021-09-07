September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Courtesy of Mental Health America of Hawai`i.

Over the course of September, Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi, E Ola Hou Prevent Suicide Maui County Task Force, Maui Economic Opportunity and other Maui organizations are hosting a line-up of events and activities surrounding mental health.

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE 24/7 1-800-273-8255.

Sign waving in front of Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center photo by Wendy Osher.

Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A sign-waving to bring attention to national suicide prevention month with Task force Members and Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Group will take place in front of Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center.

No registration required.

Suicide Prevention Foundations SP101

Friday, Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Suicide Prevention Foundations SP101 is a basic yet foundational presentation that introduces audiences to the major suicide prevention concepts and skills. Content includes core principles, local data, risk/protective factors, warning signs, best practices for connecting with someone who may be having thoughts of suicide, safe messaging and community resources. The presentation helps to create common knowledge and language around suicide prevention for any adult audience, and also is meant to be a springboard to other more in-depth/advanced training. Registration for this session is capped at 30 participants. Participants should be prepared to have their cameras on.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Free for Maui County Residents.

Registration closes on September 9, 2021, at 12 p.m.

Youth Mental Health First Aid

Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to an adolescent (age 12 to 18) who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. The class size is limited to 20 and all participants are required to complete a 2-hour self-paced training prior to the training. Those who register will be given complete instructions on how to do this once we close registration.

Free for Maui County Residents.

Registration closes on September 7, 2021, at 12 p.m.

Suicide Prevention Awareness Mini-Conference

Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi and the E Ola Hou prevent Suicide Maui County Task Force present the second Annual Maui Suicide Prevention Awareness Mini-Conference “Embracing Cultural and Social Protective Factors in Suicide Prevention” to educate and inform attendees on our uniquely, multi-cultural state and how the values of the Hawaiian Culture can help to instill lifelong protective factors as a way of life within our entire Maui community.



Presentations will range from Hawaiian cultural values to the basics of Suicide Prevention to marginalized groups such as Pacific Islanders and the LGBTQ+ Community.



The event is sponsored by Kamehameha Schools and Papa Ola Lōkahi



Free for Maui County Residents.

Hawaiʻi Public Health Association Meeting Focuses on Mental Health Landscape in Hawaiʻi

Thursday, Sept. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Virtual Group Sessions with Emphasis on COVID-19 Stressors

Kū Makani, the Hawai’i Resiliency Project, is a new Covid-19 call center for anyone experiencing a crisis during the stressful times of the pandemic. Kū Makani serves the community by offering weekly Virtual Support Sessions by trained crisis counselors. Join Kū Makani for a time to de-stress with creative fun activities and talk story sessions.

Click here for more.

United Self-Help Online Support Groups and Classes

United Self-Help offers online support groups and classes:

– Anxiety and Depression support group every Monday at 6 p.m.

– United Self-Help support group every Tuesday at 1 p.m.

– Writers in Recovery on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m.

– Anxiety Breakroom Saturdays at 10:00 a.m.

You can join any of these meetings by computer or smartphone with the

zoom app, or dial in on any phone.

Join Zoom Meeting: click this link if this is your first time using

Zoom on a computer.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9054764569?pwd=TkpxNmREcVZxcXdVaVlrQzROajVJQT09

To install the Zoom app on a smartphone or android tablet, open the Play

Store and search for zoom. Then install the Zoom Cloud Meetings app.

If you already have the Zoom app on your computer or smartphone:

Click or tap Join a Meeting

Meeting ID: 905 476 4569

Password: 808

Click Join With Video

If you want to join by phone: Dial any of these numbers

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 905 476 4569

Password: 808

“LIVE UNITED” Campaign

On Sept. 1, Maui United Way launched its 2021-2022 “LIVE UNITED” Campaign to raise funds for its 39 health and human service partner agencies. These agencies provide vital services such as youth development, family strengthening and parenting, emergency assistance, education, elderly care, and substance abuse treatment and prevention, to support and strengthen our community.



Join the LIVE UNITED campaign and help make a difference. Visit mauiunitedway.org, or call 244-8787 for more information about how to make a contribution to the campaign or start your own workplace campaign.

Five Action Steps