Suicide Prevention Month 2021 Maui Events and Activities Start Wednesday
Over the course of September, Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi, E Ola Hou Prevent Suicide Maui County Task Force, Maui Economic Opportunity and other Maui organizations are hosting a line-up of events and activities surrounding mental health.
NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE 24/7 1-800-273-8255.
Sign waving in front of Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center
Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A sign-waving to bring attention to national suicide prevention month with Task force Members and Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Group will take place in front of Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center.
No registration required.
Suicide Prevention Foundations SP101
Friday, Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Suicide Prevention Foundations SP101 is a basic yet foundational presentation that introduces audiences to the major suicide prevention concepts and skills. Content includes core principles, local data, risk/protective factors, warning signs, best practices for connecting with someone who may be having thoughts of suicide, safe messaging and community resources. The presentation helps to create common knowledge and language around suicide prevention for any adult audience, and also is meant to be a springboard to other more in-depth/advanced training. Registration for this session is capped at 30 participants. Participants should be prepared to have their cameras on.
Free for Maui County Residents.
Registration closes on September 9, 2021, at 12 p.m.
Youth Mental Health First Aid
Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to an adolescent (age 12 to 18) who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. The class size is limited to 20 and all participants are required to complete a 2-hour self-paced training prior to the training. Those who register will be given complete instructions on how to do this once we close registration.
Free for Maui County Residents.
Registration closes on September 7, 2021, at 12 p.m.
Suicide Prevention Awareness Mini-Conference
Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi and the E Ola Hou prevent Suicide Maui County Task Force present the second Annual Maui Suicide Prevention Awareness Mini-Conference “Embracing Cultural and Social Protective Factors in Suicide Prevention” to educate and inform attendees on our uniquely, multi-cultural state and how the values of the Hawaiian Culture can help to instill lifelong protective factors as a way of life within our entire Maui community.
Presentations will range from Hawaiian cultural values to the basics of Suicide Prevention to marginalized groups such as Pacific Islanders and the LGBTQ+ Community.
The event is sponsored by Kamehameha Schools and Papa Ola Lōkahi
Free for Maui County Residents.
Hawaiʻi Public Health Association Meeting Focuses on Mental Health Landscape in Hawaiʻi
Thursday, Sept. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Virtual Group Sessions with Emphasis on COVID-19 Stressors
Kū Makani, the Hawai’i Resiliency Project, is a new Covid-19 call center for anyone experiencing a crisis during the stressful times of the pandemic. Kū Makani serves the community by offering weekly Virtual Support Sessions by trained crisis counselors. Join Kū Makani for a time to de-stress with creative fun activities and talk story sessions.
Click here for more.
United Self-Help Online Support Groups and Classes
United Self-Help offers online support groups and classes:
– Anxiety and Depression support group every Monday at 6 p.m.
– United Self-Help support group every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
– Writers in Recovery on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m.
– Anxiety Breakroom Saturdays at 10:00 a.m.
You can join any of these meetings by computer or smartphone with the
zoom app, or dial in on any phone.
Join Zoom Meeting: click this link if this is your first time using
Zoom on a computer.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9054764569?pwd=TkpxNmREcVZxcXdVaVlrQzROajVJQT09
To install the Zoom app on a smartphone or android tablet, open the Play
Store and search for zoom. Then install the Zoom Cloud Meetings app.
If you already have the Zoom app on your computer or smartphone:
Click or tap Join a Meeting
Meeting ID: 905 476 4569
Password: 808
Click Join With Video
If you want to join by phone: Dial any of these numbers
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 905 476 4569
Password: 808
“LIVE UNITED” Campaign
On Sept. 1, Maui United Way launched its 2021-2022 “LIVE UNITED” Campaign to raise funds for its 39 health and human service partner agencies. These agencies provide vital services such as youth development, family strengthening and parenting, emergency assistance, education, elderly care, and substance abuse treatment and prevention, to support and strengthen our community.
Join the LIVE UNITED campaign and help make a difference. Visit mauiunitedway.org, or call 244-8787 for more information about how to make a contribution to the campaign or start your own workplace campaign.
Five Action Steps
|*The following came from a public release made by Mental Health America of Hawai`i
#BeThe1To is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s message for National Suicide Prevention Month which helps spread the word about five action steps we can all take to prevent suicide.
Ask
Research shows people who are having thoughts of suicide feel relief when someone asks after them in a caring way. Findings suggest acknowledging and talking about suicide may reduce rather than increase suicidal ideation.
Be There
Individuals are more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful by after speaking to someone who listens without judgment.
Keep Them Safe
A number of studies have indicated that when lethal means are made less available or less deadly, suicide rates by that method decline, and frequently suicide rates overall decline.
Help Them Stay Connected
Studies indicate that helping someone at risk create a network of resources and individuals for support and safety can help them take positive action and reduce feelings of hopelessness.
Follow Up
Studies have also shown that brief and supportive, ongoing contact may be an important part of suicide prevention, especially for individuals after they have been discharged from hospitals or care services.
Learn more about these five action steps at the #BeThe1To official website: bethe1to.com
Learn about Hawaiʻi’s crisis helpline at the Hawaiʻi CARES website: hicares.hawaii.gov
Hawaiʻi CARES Crisis Helpline 24/7
1-808-832-3100 Oʻahu
1-800-753-6879 toll-free
CRISIS TEXT LINE: text ALOHA to 741741