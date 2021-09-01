Maui News

Maui United Way Launches Fundraising Campaign Today with Goal of $915,000

September 1, 2021, 10:45 AM HST
* Updated September 1, 10:06 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui United Way has launched its 2021-2022 fundraising campaign with a goal of $915,000. Photo Credit: Maui United Way

It’s no secret that Maui’s non-profit organizations are feeling the economic strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help 39 local health and human service agencies provide vital services to the community, Maui United Way is launching its 2021-2022 fundraising campaign Sept. 1 with a goal of $915,000.

The annual campaign raises funds to support needs such as youth development, family strengthening and parenting, emergency assistance, education, persons with disabilities, elderly care, and substance abuse treatment and prevention.  

“In this economically challenging time, I’m optimistic that Maui’s generosity will continue to shine through,” said Nicholas Winfrey, President & CPO of Maui United Way (MUW). “It’s only through the kindness of our donors, that your MUW is able to continue providing much needed funding to provide a safety net for our community.”

Contributions are allocated by a volunteer group tasked with visiting each agency, reviewing grant requests and interviewing key people at each agency. In addition, Maui United Way monitors how your contributions are spent to ensure each dollar is making a difference.  

Maui United Way is always looking for new community partners to support its campaign. Currently, the organization works with more than 300 Maui businesses that participate in workplace giving. If your company is interested in getting more involved in the community or if you would like to make a contribution, go to www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787. 

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Honolulu Mayor Announces Safe Access O‘ahu Program to Enter Establishments 2Aug. 31, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 553 New Cases in Hawai‘i 3Maui Hospital Prepares Now to Mitigate Oxygen Needs, Potential Rise in COVID Care 4Maui’s 21 Day Lockdown is Voluntary, Stricter Rules Still on the Table 5Amazon Founder Donates to The Maui Farm 6Missing Person: Woman Last Seen in Kula on Saturday