The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will livestream a free performance by the band Kanekoa on Sept. 11 at 7:30 pm.

With the COVID-19 surge in Maui County, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center will stream free concerts on Saturday nights, beginning with the ‘ukulele powered Hawaiian reggae folk rock band Kanekoa on Sept. 11 at 7:30 pm.

All shows are streamed on the MACC website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Kanekoa has been playing together since 1999, melding elements of Hawaiian, Rock, Folk, Blues, Reggae and improvisation into a truly unique sound and one of Hawai‘i’s premier live music experiences.

Because their sound is based on the yet untapped potential of the electrified Hawaiian ‘ukulele, inspired by the range of musical tastes of its players, and shaped by the land and culture of Hawai’i, Kanekoa has discovered a land of limitless musical possibility.

The band’s members: Kaulana Kanekoa (rhythm ‘ukulele, lead vocals, lyrics), Vince Esquire (lead ‘ukulele, backing vocals, sounds), Travis Rice (cajon/congas, kit, electric pads, backing vocals) and Don Lopez (u-bass, electric bass, backing vocals).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The virtual shows are part of the Live @ the MACC series, which is supported by the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists and in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live-in-person events that meet or exceed current CDC guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Future streaming shows:

Sept. 18, 7:30 pm: Hawaiian Style Band. In the early ’90s, Hawaiian Style Band, led by Bryan Kessler and Wade Cambern, redefined contemporary Hawaiian music. They offer a fresh musical perspective on local culture with original compositions about living Hawaiian style — about island romance, talking story, ‘ohana, and sovereignty.

Sept. 25, 7:30 pm: Nathan Aweau. He is known for his beautiful vocals and musical prowess, particularly on his favorite instrument, the bass guitar. Often described as a musician’s musician with an in-depth understanding of orchestration, Aweau is proficient on piano, guitar, ‘ukulele, saxophone, percussion and bass.

Donations and support for the MACC are welcome and can be made online. CLICK HERE