West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 90. North winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 89. North winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 48 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 48 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

:

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Relatively dry moderate trades will continue through Thursday before weakening slightly this weekend. Lighter winds Friday and Saturday will be accompanied by increased shower activity.

Discussion

Cyclonic flow around the southwest periphery of an upper low to the northeast of the islands remains entrenched over the area for the time being. While this may provide weakly favorable background conditions for a few taller or slightly heavier showers over windward areas, the lack of boundary layer moisture per this afternoon’s soundings and latest satellite imagery suggests relatively dry moderate trades will prevail through the near term. The latest CIMMS PWAT analysis indicates a narrow ribbon of moisture in the mid- latitudes currently extending to around 20N/145W over the north central Pacific. This moisture has become entrained within northeasterly flow around building high pressure and will advect into the area Thursday night through Saturday. At the same time, the aforementioned upper low will will remain in the vicinity serving to gradually erode both the local pressure gradient and the trade inversion coincident with the arrival of increased mid-level moisture. As a result, Friday through Saturday will be characterized by gentle to moderate trades and an increase in shower coverage and intensity over windward and mauka areas, especially overnight and in the early morning hours. Likewise, there will be increased potential for clouds and showers Friday and Saturday afternoon over favored sheltered leeward areas.

Aviation

A boost in the trade winds in the evening warranted an AIRMET Tango for low level turbulence below 6k feet a little sooner. AIRMET Tango will remain in place through at least 0400z this afternoon.

Current satellite and radar imageries show widely dispersed shower- bearing clouds affecting the islands, particularly the windward and mountain areas, leading to very brief MVFR ceilings. Tops of these clouds and showers are around 8k feet with higher tops to 12k feet in heavier showers. Expect the frequency of these showers to be becoming less as the morning progessess, while the opposite happens on the lee side of the Big Island as the sky turns cloudy this afternoon with a few showers.

Marine

High pressure centered north of the state will keep moderate to occasionally fresh trades in place through the weekend. The winds will be locally strong across the windier waters around Maui and the Big Island through early Thursday morning, and as a result a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for these areas.

A series of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near seasonal levels through the remainder of the work week, with surf dropping to slightly below normal levels this weekend through early next week. East shore surf will remain very small during the next 7 days. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through Saturday, with a small north swell giving north shore surf a slight boost Sunday through early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!