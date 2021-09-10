Scenic Hāna coast of Maui. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority issued an update today on the progress toward fulfilling the Maui Destination Management Action Plan or DMAP, which aims to rebuild, redefine and reset the direction of tourism over a three-year period.

The Maui Nui DMAP was approved by HTA’s board of directors in December 2020 and it was released to the public and published on HTA’s website on March 4, 2021.

This update focuses on the Maui actions identified for Phase 1 (calendar year 2021) implementation. There are 23 sub-actions in Phase 1, of which 16 (70%) are in progress and one has been completed as of July 30, 2021.

Maui Destination Management Action Plan progress as of July 2021

Highlights – Maui DMAP Sub-Actions In Progress

Convening of state/county/federal agencies/nonprofits to look at mitigating visitor impact at Hāna, Maui. (H.1)

“Maui ALOHA Shuttle” Bus to provide for alternative ground transportation option. (F)

Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau relaunch of the GoHawaii App. (A.2, A.3)

Promotion of Hawai‘i’s sunscreen law to visitors via social media, GoHawaii App, and GoHawaii.com website. (B.1)

Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association held a number of online cultural trainings in addition to the virtual Ka Huina conference.* (D.4) *HTA-funded

The HTA thanked the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, Office of the Mayor’s Community Liaison for tourism and natural resources, and the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau for their support and partnership in moving the Maui DMAP actions forward. HTA also acknowledged the other state, county and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the visitor industry which it says “have been integral to advancing the DMAP efforts.”

Click on the following link to view the full Maui Destination Management Action PlanSummer 2021 Progress Report.