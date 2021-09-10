Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:31 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:48 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:41 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 11:26 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small long period southeast to south swells will continue to keep surf heights along south facing shores just below seasonal average heights into early next week. Another increase in the south swell action may arrive by late Wednesday.

Small trade wind surf will continue along east facing shores this week. Smaller surf remains in the forecast for north and west facing shores. A small northeast trade swell wrap and a small, medium period, north-northwest swell may keep surf heights just above flat conditions into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.