Maui Surf Forecast for September 10, 2021

September 10, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:31 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:48 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:41 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 11:26 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small long period southeast to south swells will continue to keep surf heights along south facing shores just below seasonal average heights into early next week. Another increase in the south swell action may arrive by late Wednesday. 


Small trade wind surf will continue along east facing shores this week. Smaller surf remains in the forecast for north and west facing shores. A small northeast trade swell wrap and a small, medium period, north-northwest swell may keep surf heights just above flat conditions into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
