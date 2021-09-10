Maui Surf Forecast for September 10, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small long period southeast to south swells will continue to keep surf heights along south facing shores just below seasonal average heights into early next week. Another increase in the south swell action may arrive by late Wednesday.
Small trade wind surf will continue along east facing shores this week. Smaller surf remains in the forecast for north and west facing shores. A small northeast trade swell wrap and a small, medium period, north-northwest swell may keep surf heights just above flat conditions into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com