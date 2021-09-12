Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 12, 2021

September 12, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 07:05 AM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 01:01 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 12:10 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 09:10 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The recent small, relatively longer period south swells that have provided near seasonable south shore surf these past couple of days will decline through Monday. A small, long period Tasman Sea southwest swell is expected to fill in from late Monday into Tuesday with a slow fall during the second half of the week. Kauai and Oahu west coast surf should benefit from some of this southerly wrap and keep waist to near head high sets in play into Thursday. A small, medium period northwest north swell may clip the islands next weekend. Choppy easterly wind wave swell will hold small east facing shore surf through Tuesday with a slight mid week drop under slightly weaker trades. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
