Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 07:05 AM HST. Low 1.4 feet 01:01 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 12:10 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 09:10 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recent small, relatively longer period south swells that have provided near seasonable south shore surf these past couple of days will decline through Monday. A small, long period Tasman Sea southwest swell is expected to fill in from late Monday into Tuesday with a slow fall during the second half of the week. Kauai and Oahu west coast surf should benefit from some of this southerly wrap and keep waist to near head high sets in play into Thursday. A small, medium period northwest north swell may clip the islands next weekend. Choppy easterly wind wave swell will hold small east facing shore surf through Tuesday with a slight mid week drop under slightly weaker trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.