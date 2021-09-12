Maui Surf Forecast for September 12, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The recent small, relatively longer period south swells that have provided near seasonable south shore surf these past couple of days will decline through Monday. A small, long period Tasman Sea southwest swell is expected to fill in from late Monday into Tuesday with a slow fall during the second half of the week. Kauai and Oahu west coast surf should benefit from some of this southerly wrap and keep waist to near head high sets in play into Thursday. A small, medium period northwest north swell may clip the islands next weekend. Choppy easterly wind wave swell will hold small east facing shore surf through Tuesday with a slight mid week drop under slightly weaker trades.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com