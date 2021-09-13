The proceeds of Kimo’s Original Hula Pie® sold Sept. 25 at eight T S Restaurants will go to the nonprofit Parents and Children Together. Photo Courtesy: T S Restaurants

Eight T S Restaurants in Hawaiʻi will donate 100% of the proceeds from Sept. 25 sales of Kimo’s Original Hula Pie® to the nonprofit Parents and Children Together (PACT).

PACT will use the funds to purchase school supplies for families on Maui, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.

Kimo’s Original Hula Pie® was first created at Kimo’s in Lahaina and is made with Kimo’s favorite macadamia nut ice cream piled high on a chocolate cookie crust and topped with chocolate fudge, whipped cream and plenty of macadamia nuts.

The donation is being made through T S Restaurants’ Legacy of Aloha Foundation, which runs a scholarship program for T S Restaurants employees and grants funds to community organizations.

The eight locations for the fundraiser:

MAUI: Kimo’s, Leilani’s on the Beach, Hula Grill Kaʻanapali and Duke’s Beach House

OʻAHU: Duke’s Waikiki and Hula Grill Waikiki

KAUAʻI: Duke’s Kauaʻi and Keoki’s Paradise

To learn more about Parents and Teachers Together, go to www.pacthawaii.org.