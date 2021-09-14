Maui Business

Realtors Association of Maui Hosting Online Event for Prospective Homebuyers, Sept. 15

September 14, 2021, 9:42 AM HST
2 Comments
PC: Realtors Association of Maui

The REALTORS Association of Maui will host another free online talk story event for prospective homebuyers on Facebook Live on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

The live-streamed event is part of an ongoing monthly series designed to inform and inspire prospective homebuyers, particularly first-time buyers, in Maui County.

Hosted by RAM Government Affairs Director Jason Economou, the monthly events feature tips and insights from a licensed real estate professional, a Maui homebuying success story, and a question and answer session. This is an opportunity for attendees to learn about the homebuying process, financing, resources available to first-time buyers, and how to prepare for homeownership. Viewers are encouraged to submit questions throughout the live stream via the comment section.

The featured guest speaker on Sept. 15 is a RAM real estate professional who also serves as the executive director of Nā Hale O Maui. A nonprofit organization, Nā Hale O Maui is Hawaiʻi’s first community land trust dedicated to creating affordable housing for Maui’s residents and keeping the housing affordable in perpetuity.

To attend, visit RAM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RealtorsOfMaui. The live stream event is available to those with or without a Facebook account.

