Realtors Association of Maui Hosting Online Event for Prospective Homebuyers, Sept. 15
The REALTORS Association of Maui will host another free online talk story event for prospective homebuyers on Facebook Live on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
The live-streamed event is part of an ongoing monthly series designed to inform and inspire prospective homebuyers, particularly first-time buyers, in Maui County.
Hosted by RAM Government Affairs Director Jason Economou, the monthly events feature tips and insights from a licensed real estate professional, a Maui homebuying success story, and a question and answer session. This is an opportunity for attendees to learn about the homebuying process, financing, resources available to first-time buyers, and how to prepare for homeownership. Viewers are encouraged to submit questions throughout the live stream via the comment section.
The featured guest speaker on Sept. 15 is a RAM real estate professional who also serves as the executive director of Nā Hale O Maui. A nonprofit organization, Nā Hale O Maui is Hawaiʻi’s first community land trust dedicated to creating affordable housing for Maui’s residents and keeping the housing affordable in perpetuity.
To attend, visit RAM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RealtorsOfMaui. The live stream event is available to those with or without a Facebook account.