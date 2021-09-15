Maui Restaurants: List of Maui Restaurants Offering Outdoor Dining For All
* Updated September 15, 4:35 PM
Maui County’s “Safer Outside” program takes effect today, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Under the new rules, restaurants are required to ask patrons 12 years and older proof of vaccination for indoor dining. Unvaccinated patrons must be served only in outdoor dining areas, takeout or drive-thru service.
Maui Now compiled a running list of Maui restaurants offering outdoor dining for all – regardless of vaccination status.
WEST MAUI
- Aʻa Roots
- Amigo’s Lahaina
- Choice Health Bar – Lahaina
- Down the Hatch
- Kimo’s Maui
- Māla Tavern
- Moku Roots
- Paia Fish Market – Front Street
- Round Table Pizza – Kāʻanapali
- Sea House Restaurant
- Star Noodle
- Tacos Y Mariscos Las Islitas – Food Truck
- Teddy’s Bigger Burgers
- Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
CENTRAL MAUI
- Ba-Le Sandwich & Bakery
- Bistro Cassanova
- Brigit and Bernard’s Garden Cafe
- Cafe OʻLei at the Dunes
- Cafe OʻLei at the Mill House
- Fork & Salad
- Giannotto’s Pizza
- Stillwell’s Bakery & Cafe
- Tante’s FishMarket Restaurant & Bar
- Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
- Wailuku Coffee Company
SOUTH MAUI
- ‘Ami ‘Ami Bar and Grill
- Amigo’s Kīhei
- Fred’s Mexican Cafe
- Fork & Salad
- Lineage
- Longhi’s
- Morimoto Maui
- Nalu’s South Shore Grill
- Paia Fish Market – South Side
- Peggy Sue’s Maui
- Penny’s Pizza and Pasta
- Pita Paradise
- South Shore Tiki Lounge
- The Pint & Cork
- Three’s Bar and Grill
- Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave
NORTH SHORE AND UPCOUNTRY
- All Kine Maui Grindz – Haʻikū
- Café Des Amis
- Cafe at The Point by Hawaii Sea Spirits
- Choice Health Bar – Pāʻia
- Freshies Maui
- Jaws Country Store
- Milagros Food Co.
- Paia Bay Coffee & Bar
- Satori – Food Truck
- The Island Fresh Café
- Toohey’s Butchery & Bistro
- Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
- Vana Paia
