Maui County’s “Safer Outside” program takes effect today, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Under the new rules, restaurants are required to ask patrons 12 years and older proof of vaccination for indoor dining. Unvaccinated patrons must be served only in outdoor dining areas, takeout or drive-thru service.

Maui Now compiled a running list of Maui restaurants offering outdoor dining for all – regardless of vaccination status.

[If you would like your business to be included in this list, please send an email to [email protected] with “Outdoor Dining” in the subject line. Photo submissions are encouraged.]

WEST MAUI

Aʻa Roots

Amigo’s Lahaina

Choice Health Bar – Lahaina

Down the Hatch

Kimo’s Maui

Māla Tavern

Moku Roots

Paia Fish Market – Front Street

Round Table Pizza – Kāʻanapali

Sea House Restaurant

Star Noodle

Tacos Y Mariscos Las Islitas – Food Truck

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

CENTRAL MAUI

Ba-Le Sandwich & Bakery

Bistro Cassanova

Brigit and Bernard’s Garden Cafe

Cafe OʻLei at the Dunes

Cafe OʻLei at the Mill House

Fork & Salad

Giannotto’s Pizza

Stillwell’s Bakery & Cafe

Tante’s FishMarket Restaurant & Bar

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Wailuku Coffee Company

SOUTH MAUI

‘Ami ‘Ami Bar and Grill

Amigo’s Kīhei

Fred’s Mexican Cafe

Fork & Salad

Lineage

Longhi’s

Morimoto Maui

Nalu’s South Shore Grill

Paia Fish Market – South Side

Peggy Sue’s Maui

Penny’s Pizza and Pasta

Pita Paradise

South Shore Tiki Lounge

The Pint & Cork

Three’s Bar and Grill

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave

NORTH SHORE AND UPCOUNTRY

All Kine Maui Grindz – Haʻikū

Café Des Amis

Cafe at The Point by Hawaii Sea Spirits

Choice Health Bar – Pāʻia

Freshies Maui

Jaws Country Store

Milagros Food Co.

Paia Bay Coffee & Bar

Satori – Food Truck

The Island Fresh Café

Toohey’s Butchery & Bistro

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Vana Paia

Did we forget something? Email us at [email protected]