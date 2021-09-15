Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 11:53 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:30 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:43 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:48 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of long period south and southwest swells will keep surf along south facing shores near to slightly above the September average through Thursday, before gradually lowering Friday through early next week. Small surf will prevail along north facing shores through the remainder of the work week, with a small bump from a northwest swell expected this weekend. Another small but slightly larger northwest swell is possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. East shore surf will remain well below normal today, rise to near seasonal levels Thursday through Saturday as trade winds ramp up over and upstream of the islands, then lower a notch Sunday into early next week as the trade winds ease.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.