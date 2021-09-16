Restaurants on Maui are adjusting to the new “Safer Outside” rules that went into effect on Wednesday. Some have opted for takeout only service, while others are asking patrons to have their ID and proof of vaccination ready for dine-in service.































At Maui Mall, Siu’s Chinese Kitchen yesterday had a sign posted that said “Takeout only. No Dine-in,” with similar signage, “Take out only. No eating inside,” at Baskin Robbins.

Thailand Cuisine was offering dine-in service with proof of vaccination, and outdoor and take out service for unvaccinated patrons.

Da Shrimp Hale at the Maui Mall and Da Shrimp Hale West at Lahaina Gateway, are offering takeout only for the interim. A note to patrons stated, “This was a hard decision for us to make. This new mandate will be a negative impact to us entirely. Not just as a locally owned family business, but to our staff and our community. We refuse to DENY anyone because of vaccination eligibility.”

Da Shrimp Hale. PC: Wendy Osher (9.15.21)

Geinki Sushi had a sign posted on Wednesday saying it was only offering take out service for the day and had a full printout of the County of Maui Public Health Emergency Rules posted on the front window. A host was on hand to greet guests outside for orders.

Customers to quick service eateries like Tasaka Guri-Guri and Hau Lani Café were able to do grab-and-go orders, with Tasaka limiting entry to one family at a time with no more than four people at any given time.

Under Maui’s new rules, “bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and other “high risk” businesses may operate at 50% capacity indoors, provided that all customers 12 years of age and older provide proof of full vaccination,” according to the Mayor’s office. Unvaccinated patrons must be served in outdoor dining areas or with takeout or drive-thru service only, according to Mayor Victorino.

Also, “Full or part-time employees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days,” according to updated information released by the Mayor’s Office.

Maui’s rules also require a reduction in capacity for commercial recreational boating, ground transportation, and commercial tour operators from 75 down to 50%.

There will also be no spectators at indoor or outdoor sporting events; and social gathering size is being reduced to 5 indoors and 10 outdoors.

The rules will be reassessed after 30 days.

For reference, Maui County’s Public Health Emergency Rules can be found at the following direct link: https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/125111/COM_Public-Health-Emergency-Rules