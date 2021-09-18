PC: Hawaiʻi Energy

Hawaiʻi Energy is accepting applications for its EmPOWER Grant program, designed specifically for nonprofits and small businesses who are pursuing energy efficiency projects at their facilities to cut back on energy use, increase resiliency, and ultimately, reduce their operating costs.

“Many of Hawai‘i’s businesses and nonprofits are still grappling with high energy costs as they try to keep their doors open through these trying times,” said Chester Carson, affordability & accessibility program implementer at Hawai‘i Energy. “Through the EmPOWER Grant program, Hawai‘i Energy is offering more than $600,000 in grants to help organizations implement energy efficiency projects at their facilities that will save both energy and money.”

Organizations may apply for a grant of up to $5,000, which may cover 100% of eligible energy efficiency projects. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30, 2021.

EmPOWER Grant funding may be used to cover the following expenses of energy efficiency projects:

New energy efficient equipment that qualifies for a Hawai‘i Energy incentive

Parts, accessories and other materials necessary for installation

Labor for old equipment removal, site preparation and installation of energy efficiency measure(s)

Shipping costs for equipment and materials

Taxes for the above items

To be eligible for the EmPOWER Grant, applicants must fulfill the following requirements:

Be a commercial rate schedule account holder of an electric utility on the island of Hawaiʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, or Oʻahu where the electricity-saving energy efficiency measure is being installed.

Business must fall into ONE of the following categories: 501(c)3 nonprofit organization Small businesses with electric rate Schedule “G” Small business with less than 5,000 sq. ft. facility Restaurant



In 2020, Hawai‘i Energy distributed more than $2 million to 210 small businesses, nonprofits and restaurants through the grant program. The energy-efficient upgrades are expected to help save more than $447,000 in total electricity costs within the first year.

More information and applications are available online at hawaiienergy.com/for-business/empower-grant. Applicants must also complete and include a Hawai‘i Energy Commercial Incentive Application, an IRS Form W-9, and obtain and include itemized quotes from one of Hawai‘i Energy’s Clean Energy Ally (CEA) contractors. For a full list of CEAs, click here. Grant awards will be disbursed after project completion as a reimbursement after all required documentation has been submitted, verified and approved by Hawai‘i Energy.