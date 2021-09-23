Khiara Henry. Courtesy photo.

Two years after she went missing on Maui, the search for information surrounding the disappearance of Khiara Lavinia Henry continues.

The Maui Police Department and Henry’s family continue to seek information and any new leads.

Khiara was visiting Maui at the time she went missing, and was last seen visiting Waiʻānapanapa State Park on July 21, 2019.

On Aug. 5, 2021, the family more than doubled the reward for information leading to confirmation of what happened to Khiara from $10,000 to $25,000. The family hotline is 808-757-5102.

“We continue to hope and pray that Khiara will be found, or that someone can shed some light on her disappearance. If you know something, PLEASE HELP US. If you would like to stay anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers with your information,” according to a message on the Find Khiara Henry Facebook page.

Henry was 23 years old when she went missing, and was last seen wearing a white “ELKO” T-shirt, and sporting a small black backpack.

She was born on March 7, 1996, and is from San Diego, California. “She traveled to Maui alone and is described as being adventurous and loves hiking,” according to a video produced by police.

She is described as between 5’2″ and 5’3″, weighs 105 pounds, has a small but athletic build, and distinctive short wavy brown brown hair and brown eyes. She also has two visible and distinct tattoos on her upper right arm–a picture of a sunflower, and below that (above the elbow), is a tattoo of praying hands.

Henry checked into the Aston Maui Hill in Kīhei on July 18, 2019. Police say she took a couple of guided tours while she was here. On July 19, 2019, she took a Hāna bus tour that included a visit to Waiʻānapanapa. The next day, on July 20, 2019, she then took a Hike Maui Tour of East Maui waterfalls and the rainforest, which included a stop at Twin Falls.

“On July 21, 2019 at around 2 p.m., Khiara rented a black Nissan Sentra from Hertz Rental Car in Kahului, for a one day visit to Waiʻānapanapa in Hāna, Maui,” according to police. According to police, this was the last date that Henry was seen or heard from. “Calls to Khiara’s cell phone went straight to voicemail and her credit card was not used after this date.”

Police say Henry held reservations for a week at a hotel in Kīhei, but failed to show up for her reservations that were supposed to run from July 22-29, 20219.

On July 23, 2019, police say the rental vehicle Henry was using, was found “appearing to be abandoned” in the gravel parking lot of Waiʻānapanapa State Park; however, Henry was not reported missing at the time.

Two days later, on July 25, 2019, park officials made a report to the Maui Police Department, indicating the vehicle was abandoned and a “suspicious activity” report was made. On July 26, 2019, after numerous calls and texts from family members with no success, Kīhei Patrol officers initiated a Missing Person Report for the family to locate Henry. Also on July 26, 2019, police say Henry’s credit card and ID were found hidden in the center console of the abandoned rental vehicle, and luggage also remained in the car.

Items missing and located include: Henry’s small black backpack, her cell phone, and the rental car keys. Police say the mileage of the rental car was consistent with a trip from the rental agency to Waiʻānapanapa State Park.

Henry was scheduled to depart Maui on July 29, 2019, but never showed up for her flight.

If anyone has any information or may have been in the area during her visit, please contact Maui Police Department Detective LeeAnn Galario-Guzman at 808-244-6425.