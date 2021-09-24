Maui Coronavirus Updates

State Health Department Awaiting CDC Recommendations on Pfizer Booster Shots

September 24, 2021, 5:03 AM HST
* Updated September 24, 5:22 AM
9 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. PC: file Maui Health

Federal regulators have given preliminary authorization for booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but the state Department of Health is still awaiting CDC recommendations.

A DOH spokesperson said the CDC has not completed its review and the Department of Health is not yet advising Hawaiʻi residents to get COVID-19 booster shots.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Thursday to recommend booster shots for people 65 and older and others with underlying medical conditions, but it has not said yet whether it will follow the advisory committee’s recommendations.

DOH will issue guidance once the CDC makes its final recommendations.

Because the federal government has purchased all COVID-19 vaccines on an emergency basis, vaccine providers are required to follow the federal recommendations.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (9)
Trending Now
1Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Leadership Team for Maui Bay Villas 2Sept. 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 445 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 12 Deaths 358 Tons of Solid Waste, 54 Derelict Vehicles Removed in Amala Place Clean-up 4“Unruly” Passenger Accused of Assaulting Flight Attendant on Interisland Flight 5Arizona Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules and Orders 6Airport Screeners Needed on Maui, O‘ahu, Hilo, Kona, and Kaua‘i