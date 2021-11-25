Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 10-15 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:57 AM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:57 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:03 AM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will rise to advisory levels through the day today as a northwest swell builds down the island chain and peaks. This swell will hold through Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend. Surf may return to advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Sunday as a second northwest swell arrives. Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.