Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 25, 2021

November 25, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:57 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:03 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will rise to advisory levels through the day today as a northwest swell builds down the island chain and peaks. This swell will hold through Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend. Surf may return to advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Sunday as a second northwest swell arrives. Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Nāpili Home Construction Dispute Surfaces Again in GREAT Committee  2Next COVID-19 Measures Shift Back to Counties on Dec. 1  3Lahaina Man Held on $500,000 Bail for Alleged Terroristic Threatening Incident  4Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water  5Holiday Lights on the Banyan Tree Nightly in December  6Maui Police to Kick Off Impaired Driving Awareness With Memorial Checkpoint TONIGHT