Maui Surf Forecast for November 25, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:43 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:43 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will rise to advisory levels through the day today as a northwest swell builds down the island chain and peaks. This swell will hold through Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend. Surf may return to advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Sunday as a second northwest swell arrives. Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com