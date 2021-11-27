Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 7-10 8-12 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 09:02 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 05:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 10:31 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 02:38 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:49 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will gradually lower through this evening. A reinforcing northwest swell will likely spread across the area starting early Sunday morning. As a result, expect a bump in surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores from Sunday into Monday. This northwest swell will gradually lower from late Monday through Tuesday. Another reinforcing northwest swell is expected to reach the islands Wednesday, and persist through Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this weekend due to the relatively weak trades over and upstream of Hawaii. A slight increase in choppy surf along east facing shores will be possible early next week due to the strengthening northeast to east trade winds. Surf along south facing shores will remain nearly flat through this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.