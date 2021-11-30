Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. PC: County of Maui / screen grab Facebook

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that Maui County will allow restaurants and bars to return to full, 100% capacity without physical distancing requirements as of Wed. Dec. 1, 2021.

Patrons may dine indoors with proof of full vaccination, verification of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or, have a signed letter from a medical provider confirming full recovery from a COVID-19 infection.

“We are able to relax these restrictions because the people of Maui County have been mindful of the health and safety of others,” said Mayor Victorino in a press release announcement. “With our low positivity rate and the ability to conduct outdoor activities in a safe manner, we feel comfortable loosening these restrictions. At the same time, we are aware of the new Omicron variant and are actively monitoring developments. We will continue to act thoughtfully according to the advice of medical experts.”

After Dec. 1, all outdoor restrictions will be lifted as an expansion of Maui County’s “Safer Outdoors” initiative.

Indoor commercial events planned for more than 75 participants will still require an exemption, and entities are encouraged to submit plans early to [email protected]

Mayor Victorino’s announcement comes after Gov. David Ige stated last week that Hawaiʻi mayors will determine their own public health emergency rules, as appropriate for their communities. The governor has retained the Safe Travels program for out-of-state travelers and a statewide requirement for all to wear face coverings indoors.