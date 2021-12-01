Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2021

December 1, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 06:34 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 11:44 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

                            after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:21 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:31 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph in the

                            morning, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:30 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small to moderate northwest swell is slated to arrive today and hold through Thursday. A very large north-northwest swell will then bring on the likelihood of warning level surf along the north and west facing shores of most islands Friday and the weekend. Surf along south facing shores may rise a foot or two late in the weekend due to winds blowing in from the south. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1New COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Signed, Omicron Not Yet Detected in Hawai‘i  2Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water  3Four Seasons Resort Maui’s Festive Floral Art Installation by Noah Harders  4Maui COVID-19 Restrictions Eased; Officials Monitoring Omicron Variant Developments  5Nov. 30, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 79 New Cases  6Former Honolulu Mayor Eileen R. Anderson Passes Away at 93