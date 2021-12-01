Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 06:34 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 11:44 AM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:21 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:31 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:30 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small to moderate northwest swell is slated to arrive today and hold through Thursday. A very large north-northwest swell will then bring on the likelihood of warning level surf along the north and west facing shores of most islands Friday and the weekend. Surf along south facing shores may rise a foot or two late in the weekend due to winds blowing in from the south.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.