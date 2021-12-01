Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
|
|Sunrise
|6:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small to moderate northwest swell is slated to arrive today and hold through Thursday. A very large north-northwest swell will then bring on the likelihood of warning level surf along the north and west facing shores of most islands Friday and the weekend. Surf along south facing shores may rise a foot or two late in the weekend due to winds blowing in from the south.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com