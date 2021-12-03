PC: NOAA / NWS 3 Dec 2021 4:58 p.m. SATELLITE IMAGERY

The National Weather Service reports the State of Hawaiʻi will be experiencing heavy rains over the next few days. County officials say the NWS anticipates that Maui County will likely experience the greatest impacts from this storm on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The County of Maui urges the public to prepare now for potential impacts from heavy rain which may include flooding, landslides and power outages.

“To all of our residents and visitors, please be especially cautious this weekend because excessive rain can cause sudden hazards,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “Our County workers are implementing mitigation measures to lessen the threat of flash flooding and I ask the public to do the same. Please do not travel to Hāna this weekend unless it is truly necessary. Roadways in and out of Hāna are vulnerable to landslides and dangerous flash floods.”

Preparations by the Maui Emergency Management Agency are underway in anticipation of potential needs that may arise as a result of excessive rains.

“MEMA and our many Emergency Operations Center partners are meeting to prepare for excessive rains,” said Herman Andaya, MEMA administrator.

He encouraged the public to prepare by:

Preparing an emergency kit; Reviewing or establishing a household emergency plan; and Staying informed.

Those who witness any damage resulting from extreme weather, are asked to report it on the County of Maui website.

Wind Advisory Summit of Haleakalā Starting Tonight



On Maui, a wind advisory goes into effect tonight for the summit of Haleakalā, with southwest winds of 35-55 mph, with localized gusts over 65 mph expected. The advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Cold Front Approaching State Results in Flood Watch Through Monday



The entire state is under a flood watch through Monday as a cold front moves over the islands from the northwest,. The front is expected to stall near Maui County and the Big Island late today, bringing the potential for an extended period of heavy rainfall as a slow-moving Kona low forms west of Kauaʻi on Saturday and Saturday night, causing the winds to turn southerly on Sunday and persist into early next week, according to the NWS.

“Aided by a nearly stationary upper level trough, unsettled conditions are likely through Wednesday across most if not all of the main Hawaiian Islands,” according to the NWS forecast.

The inclement weather forecast has resulted in postponed work on the Mahalawa Bridge in East Maui, and related road and park closures.

Blizzard Warning for Big Island Summits: 12 Inches or More of Snow Forecast



On the Big Island, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for the island’s summits, with snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more in the forecast, and winds gusting at over 100 mph. The warning goes into effect tonight and will continue through 6 a.m. Sunday.