Maui Power Updates: Scattered Outages

December 5, 2021, 7:54 PM HST
* Updated December 5, 10:30 PM
6 Comments
Update: 9 p.m.

Due to weather conditions, customers asked to plan for extended outages on Maui Molokaʻi.

Currently, outages are being experienced in the Pukalani, Kula, Makawao, and Haʻikū to Nāhiku areas as well as parts of Kīhei and pockets of Kahului and Pāʻia. On Molokaʻi, the Maunaloa area is also experiencing an outage. 

Due to ongoing weather conditions, customers currently experiencing outages and who may experience an outage through the night should prepare to remain without power until tomorrow when crews can safely assess damages to the system before beginning repair efforts.

The Kahului Airport is back online.

Update: 8:08 p.m.

The Department of Transportation reports that the traffic signal at Hoʻokele and Hāna Highway is flashing. A contractor is responding to the scene. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

Update: 7:54 p.m. 12.5.21

Hawaiian Electric Company is responding to power outages in areas of Pukalani, Kula, Makawao, and Haʻikū to Nāhiku.

The Kahului Airport was without power earlier this evening and had emergency power back up by 7:18 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority advises that flights are being affected at the Kahului Airport on Maui – check with your airline before heading to the airport if you have a scheduled flight.

Meantime on Hawaiʻi Island, heavy wind and rain (as of 7:54 p.m.) is making boarding difficult and two flights have been canceled out of Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole.

On Molokaʻi, the Maunaloa area is currently experiencing a power outage.

On the roadways, Transportation crews with the Highways Division were responding to a downed tree on Kula Highway at Mile Marker 16 at around 7:28 p.m.

