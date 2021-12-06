Maui News

Kekaulike Avenue in Kula Remains Closed Due to Storm Impacts

December 6, 2021, 2:06 PM HST
* Updated December 6, 4:22 PM
2 Comments
Kekaulike Avenue in Kula remains closed from storm impacts. PC: (12.6.21) Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Update: 1:52 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announces that Kekaulike Avenue between Mile 8 (vicinity of Maui Wedding Flowers) and Alae Road will remain closed until further notice.

The road was closed due to fallen trees and a landslide at approximately 7 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. HDOT anticipates reopening a single lane to local traffic this (Monday) evening.

Utility crews are currently working to remove fallen trees from power lines and replace downed poles. Following the completion of the utility work, HDOT crews will continue debris removal and address an area within the closure where the shoulder has been washed out by flood water.

HDOT reminds everyone on the road to keep their distance from downed power lines and items that may be in contact with power lines. If you see a downed power line, move at least 30-feet away and call 911.

Additional road closures are available here.

