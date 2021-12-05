Kula storm photos. PC: Jack Dugan 12.5.21

9:56 p.m.:

Hāliʻimaile at Haleakalā Hwy

Motorists report that the traffic lights at the Hāliʻimaile / Haleakalā Highway intersection are out. Drive with caution in the area

9:42 p.m.:

Kula Hwy near Kekaulike

Tree down on Kula Highway near Kekaulike Ave.

9:42 p.m.:

Kula Hwy at Lower Kula Rd.

Kula Highway flooding at Lower Kula Road. Crews are responding.

9:27 p.m.:

Shaw at Honoapiʻilani Hwy

Tree down on Shaw and Honoapiilani Highway. Slides reported on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the “Pali Bridge.” Crews from the state Department of Transportation are responding.

8:50 p.m.:

Hāna Hwy/Airport Access Rd and various Kahului roadways:

The state DOT reports that there is a tree down at the Hāna Highway at the Airport Access Road.

There’s flooding near Krispy Kreme in Kahului.

There’s also reports of flooding at Wākea and along a portion of Puʻunēnē Avenue in Kahului.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

8:29 p.m.

Kula Hwy Mile 14:

Crews are responding to clear debris on Kula Highway at Mile 14.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

8:29 p.m.

Hāna Hwy in Kahului:

Another crew from the state Department of Transportation is placing barricades to direct drivers away from flood waters on Hāna Highway near Maui Toyota in Kahului.

8:08 p.m.:

Hoʻokele at Hāna Hwy:

The Department of Transportation reports that the traffic signal at Hoʻokele and Hāna Highway is flashing. A contractor is responding to the scene. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

7:28 p.m.:

Kula Hwy Mile 16

Crews with the Highways Division are responding to a downed tree on Kula Highway at Mile Marker 16.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

EARLIER:

Piʻilani Hwy near Pahihi Gulch:

Last night, a portion of the Piʻilani Hwy near Pahihi Gulch was washed out and the road is impassable at this time. County Public Works crews were on scene to assess the road damage and repairs should begin early this week. The public is urged to avoid the area.